Four debutants for Wallaroos test

Vodafone Fijiana XVs Head Coach Inoke Male has named four debutants for the Wallaroos test in Sydney on Saturday.

Mereoni Nakesa continues her fine form from Fijiana Drua and will run on at locks for the first time for Fijiana 15s while Jenifer Ravutia will debut at fly-half.

Ana Korovata and Setaita Railumu will potentially earn their first cap off the bench.

Props Iris Verebalavu and Siteri Rasolea will again guide our front row with Litia Marama at hooker while Nakesa will pair up with Doreen Narokete at Locks.

Male has named power-packed flankers, Karalaini Naisewa at blindside and Sulita Waisega at openside.

Skipper Sereima Leweniqila starts at her regular number 8 position.

After a great performance during the Super W semi and final, halfback Evivi Senikarivi gets her first-ever start together with Jennifer Ravutia at fly-half.

Utility back and Western Force winger Raijeli Laqeretabua is on the left wing while Kolora Lomani is on the right.

Vice-captain Merewai Cumu stands at the inside center and pairs up with Vani Arei at number 13.

Luisa Tisolo will complete the starting 15 line-up at full-back and is expected to add some valuable points off the tee against Wallaroos.

On the bench, Keleni Marawa covers for the hooker position while Bitila Tawake and Ana Korovata will bring in the impact for the props.

Jade Coates and Asinate Serevi are expected to add more firepower in the forwards. Setaita Railumu, Wainikiti Vosadrau and Adita Milinia would add more strength to the backline.

Fijiana will face the Wallaroos at 7pm.

Vodafone Fijiana 15s squad V Wallaroos: Iris Verebalavu, Litia Marama, Siteri Rasolea, Doreen Narokete, Mereoni Nakesa, Karalaini Naisewa, Sulita Waisega, Sereima Leweniqila (C), Evivi Senikarivi, Jennifer Ravutia, Rachel Laqeretabua, Merewai Cumu (VC), Vani Arei, Kolora Lomani, Luisa Tisolo.

Reserves: Keleni Marawa, Bitila Tawake, Ana Korovata, Jade Coates, Asinate Serevi, Setaita Railumu, Wainikiti Vosadrau, Adita Milinia.