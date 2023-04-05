Wednesday, April 5, 2023
ad
Four teams confirmed for Melanesian Futsal Cup

Four teams will participate in the Melanesian Futsal Cup 2023 which will be played from 12-16 April at Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Fiji Football Association competitions manager Amitesh Pal has confirmed that host nation Fiji, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and New Caledonia will take part in the four-day tournament.

“It is going to be an exciting tournament as we have named it as Melanesia Futsal Cup with the four countries participating which is FIFA sanctioned,” said Pal.

“Solomon Islands are coming this Saturday while Vanuatu and New Caledonia will arrive on Monday.”

On match day one, Fiji will take on Vanuatu at 4 pm followed by New Caledonia vs Solomon Island clash at 7 pm.

On match day two on Thursday, Vanuatu will battle the Solomon Islands at 4 pm while Fiji will face New Caledonia at 7 pm.

On match day three, New Caledonia will take on Vanuatu while Fiji will face Solomon Islands at 7 pm.

On the final day on Sunday, at 2 pm the third and fourth place will be played followed by the final at 5 pm.

The entry fee for adults is $5 and children Under 10 is free.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
