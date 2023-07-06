FRCS chief executive Dixon resigns

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service chief executive Mark Dixon has resigned.

Dixon’s term will end on July 31 and he will return to Australia earlier than expected to be with his family.

In a statement, Dixon said it has been a privilege to serve Fiji and the FRCS team over the last 18 months.

He said some will no doubt be disappointed with his departure, but he is hopeful most will acknowledge the huge positive contribution he has made to the FRCS.

While accepting the resignation, FRCS Board Chair Malakai Naiyaga stated that they fully understand the predicament that Dixon has been in and respect the decision he has taken.

Dixon joined at one of the most challenging times for FRCS and transitioned the organization well and delivered many significant improvements during his tenure.

Naiyaga said Dixon had been instrumental in ensuring that the Ministry of Finance is well supported on the completion of the recently announced budget.

He said the Board will now work with the CEO and his executive team to ensure a seamless transition in leadership takes place.

With this in mind, they will immediately commence the search for a replacement CEO and are optimistic that the role will be filled in the near future.

Naiyaga said that an announcement will be made prior to 31 July on the details of the FRCS leadership transition arrangements that will be in place during the period prior to the appointment of Dixon’s replacement.