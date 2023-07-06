Thursday, July 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

FRCS chief executive Dixon resigns

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service chief executive Mark Dixon has resigned.

Dixon’s term will end on July 31 and he will return to Australia earlier than expected to be with his family.

In a statement, Dixon said it has been a privilege to serve Fiji and the FRCS team over the last 18 months.

He said some will no doubt be disappointed with his departure, but he is hopeful most will acknowledge the huge positive contribution he has made to the FRCS.

While accepting the resignation, FRCS Board Chair Malakai Naiyaga stated that they fully understand the predicament that Dixon has been in and respect the decision he has taken.

Dixon joined at one of the most challenging times for FRCS and transitioned the organization well and delivered many significant improvements during his tenure.

Naiyaga said Dixon had been instrumental in ensuring that the Ministry of Finance is well supported on the completion of the recently announced budget.

He said the Board will now work with the CEO and his executive team to ensure a seamless transition in leadership takes place.

With this in mind, they will immediately commence the search for a replacement CEO and are optimistic that the role will be filled in the near future.

Naiyaga said that an announcement will be made prior to 31 July on the details of the FRCS leadership transition arrangements that will be in place during the period prior to the appointment of Dixon’s replacement.

 

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023-24 National Budget

Traders urged to exercise prudence

The Consumer Council of Fiji is urging businesses across industries...
Sports

Competition will strengthen backlin...

Fiji-born electrifying winger Marika Koroibete believes competition...
2023-24 National Budget

CWM is still without a laundry: Pro...

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Pra...
Entertainment

Adele warns fans about throwing thi...

Adele has a word of advice for anyone thinking about throwing somet...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Traders urged to exercise pruden...

2023-24 National Budget
The Consum...

Competition will strengthen back...

Sports
Fiji-born ...

CWM is still without a laundry: ...

2023-24 National Budget
Deputy Pri...

Adele warns fans about throwing ...

Entertainment
Adele has ...

Logan Paul gets engaged to Nina ...

Entertainment
Just weeks...

Student found in possession of m...

News
A 16-year-...

Popular News

Challenge to find best team star...

Rugby
Fiji Water...

Qereqeretabua delivers Fiji’s st...

News
Assistant ...

Rodu to guide Kula Girls in frie...

Football
Former Rew...

Govt rewards Fijiana Drua player...

Rugby
The Govern...

Montoya dots in Warriors loss

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Blues wallop Nadroga as DFPL res...

Football
Fiji FACT ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2023-24 National Budget

Traders urged to exercise prudence