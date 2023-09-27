FRCS launches program to address skill shortage

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service today launched an initiative aimed at recruiting, developing top-tier tertiary students and addressing Fiji’s skill shortages.

the Tertiary Entry Level Paid Program (TELPP), developed in four months with the help of the Australian Government through the Australian Tax Office offers paid work experience aligning with students’ academic pursuits and bridging the gap between education and practical application.

FRCS executive chairman and acting chief executive, Malakai Naiyaga cited the need to address the loss of skilled and semi-skilled workers across Fiji’s workforce behind the development of the program.

Candidates will be selected based on their GPA.

Successful TELPP candidates will spend their first year rotating through FRCS departments, mentored by existing staff, with the intention of developing their knowledge. In their second year, candidates will receive comprehensive training in customs matters, followed by assessments. Staff who will take on mentorship roles will be embedded in a mentorship program as part of the organisation’s prep.

Those who meet the criteria will transition into key roles within FRCS.

TELPP participants will earn a salary based on their weekly work hours, with a minimum of 20 hours per week and up to a maximum of 30 hours for those enrolled full-time but only undertaking one unit in a semester (final semester).

Students not under scholarship may also receive unit reimbursements based on academic performance which entails a bonding period of 12 to 36 months, determined by FRCS’s investment level, is required.

Applications for TELPP will open on October 1, 2023 and close at the end of the month.

Roadshows are planned, starting tomorrow at the University of the South Pacific, to raise awareness.