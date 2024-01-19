Friday graces Coral Coast 7s

Renowned rugby coach Michael John Friday, with a career that spans from playing and coaching for England to leading the Kenyan team, and currently the head coach of the USA 7s, is in Fiji to experience the Coral Coast 7s.

Speaking to FijiLive, Friday expressed his admiration for the rugby culture in Fiji, particularly the atmosphere surrounding the Coral Coast 7s tournament.

“I have come to Fiji to see the USA Falcons compete in what is the hardest place to learn and play 7s, Fiji, the home of 7s.”

“It’s been a great experience and a great development experience for our players.”

The Coral Coast 7s, renowned for its competitive spirit and high standards, offers a unique and challenging environment for emerging rugby talents.

For Friday and his team, the experience is invaluable.

Emphasizing the importance of Fiji in the world of rugby sevens, he acknowledged the depth of talent present in the country.

“The rugby atmosphere in Coral Coast 7s is just magical. Fiji is a magical place itself,”

“We also have to respect and understand that Fiji is the home of 7s, it’s filled with rich and resorted players. Like there are players who can to a high standard, there are so many in the local teams, there’s so many in the tournament this week and for our young players, it’s a lesson,” he commented.