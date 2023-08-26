FRU inks five-year-deal with Aramis

The Fiji Rugby Union has inked a comprehensive deal with sports equipment manufacturing brand Aramis Rugby

The world-renowned brand, will become the official training equipment partner and scrummaging supplier of Fiji’s number one sport.

The partnership has begun with the supply of premium hardware to the FIJI Water Flying Fijians currently preparing for the Rugby World Cup including tackle bags, shields, cones, hurdles and tag rugby belts, as well as the state-of-the-art Aramis digital scrum machine.

Aramis Rugby will also cater training equipment for the dual Olympic Games gold medalist Fiji 7s team, Fijiana 7s, and Fijiana 15s national side.

Aramis is also the supplier of the Italian Rugby Federation and Samoa Rugby Union.