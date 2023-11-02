Thursday, November 2, 2023
Geopolitical unrest hasn’t affected revenue collection

Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) acting chief executive Malakai Naiyaga says based on  their numbers’ trajectory, geopolitical unrest around the world has not affected their ability to collect revenue.

Speaking to FijiLive, Naiyaga said import VAT is quite good and this has not affected the organisations’ ability to generate revenue.

Naiyaga said FRCS ability to collect tax has not showed up on the FRCS’s trajectory.

However,  Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says geopolitical unrest have plagued the development ambition of the country.

The Minister said that countries need to steer their own development agenda in a direction that unlocks opportunities for Fiji.

He added that the Government is looking to solve these challenges by coming up with unique solutions.

“This must be done without being at the uncertain mercy of sporadic development finance that seems to mostly be offered when developing countries need to be bailed out of crisis situations that could have well been avoided if such development finance was available in advance to grow the economy, build resilience, and strengthen social stability and enhance standards of living.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
