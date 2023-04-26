Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Global Pediatric Cardiac Conference gets Stanford Medical approval

The Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital and Sai Prema Foundation Fiji is hosting the Global Pediatric Cardiac Conference – which is a first for Fiji.

The conference is also accredited by Stanford Medical, which is also a first for Fiji.

This was highlighted by the Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, who said that it is also inspiring to see that the conference has attracted globally renowned and leading Pediatric Cardiac Surgeons and Specialists from all over the world.

“I urge you to seize this opportunity and learn as much as you can from the most brilliant minds in pediatric cardiology-who are here to share their years of experience and knowledge.”

Kamikamica also expressed his gratitude to the incredible 21-member team who are here from the USA, Australia, New Zealand, India and Oman, led by Dr Shaun Setty.

“Thank you for coming to Fiji and for saving the lives of so many of our children, giving them life-saving heart surgeries and a new gift of life.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
