Govt focused on improving health services

Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the Coalition Government is  committed to improving the health of Fijians by enhancing the quality of medical services available in Fiji.

Speaking at the Global Pediatric Cardiac Conference at the Civic Centre, the Minister for Trade said it is encouraging to see the commitment of all stakeholders to raise awareness about the alarming incidence rates of pediatric disease in Fiji and the Pacific.

Kamikamica also commended the work done by Sai Prema Foundation Fiji which has served our nation with numerous healthcare, education, nutrition and social service projects-Their establishment of the South Pacific’s first Super Speciality Hospital is the pinnacle of their contributions to our nation.

“The $25 million state-of-the-art Pediatric Cardiac Super Speciality facility has been treating children born with congenital heart disease. Prior to its opening, there were no pediatric cardiac facilities available in Fiji or the Pacific, and overseas treatment was unaffordable,” Kamikamica said.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital does not have a billing counter, and all surgeries and treatments are completely free of cost.

He added that it is a matter of great pride that Fiji is the first nation in the Pacific and Oceania region to have such a hospital.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
