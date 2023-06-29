Govt is determined and committed to serve: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says following the assessment of their progress as coalition partners and the implementation the Coalition Agreement last month; they have all been assured that this is a Government determined and committed to serve, as promised.

In a national address, Rabuka said he is confident, that together, they will deliver their commitments to the people of Fiji.

“Half a year has passed since you entrusted to us the future of our beloved nation.”

“We promised you that we would restore freedom, but the work of transforming our nation for the better is an ongoing challenge that we are determined to fulfil.”

“Our hope and collective effort have helped us attain our freedom.”

“Your coalition Government is determined to be defined by three words: freedom, unity and progress in rebuilding Fiji together.”

“After sixteen years, our new-found freedom has made us impatiently optimistic about the challenges and opportunities before us.”

“There is no doubt that we are going through a period of great disruption, unpredictability and global uncertainty.”

He said despite these challenges, they are determined to persevere and navigate their way through geopolitical shocks and shifts caused by factors beyond our control in rebuilding our nation together.

“The escalating tensions in the Taiwan strait; the war in Ukraine; the technology gap; and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to pose risks in our effort in rebuilding our nation.”

“The relentless impacts of climate change have left our people vulnerable in spaces shrunk by rising sea levels.”

“All this uncertainty has forced the whole world to make necessary structural adjustments and Fiji is no exception. Indeed, our economy is troubled, but it is our duty to rebuild our nation together; and together we can and we will.”

“We must manage the current unsustainable debt level; the largest Fiji has ever had since independence. We must address a host of serious social and economic issues impacting virtually every aspect of our national life.”

“Together, we can collectively address these challenges, but our Government will need “all hands-on deck” in navigating a way out of these challenges. That means all of us, not just the government, not just the business sector, but all our citizens must work together.”