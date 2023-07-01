Govt rewards Fijiana Drua players

The Government of Fiji honoured the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua with a reward of $328,000 approved by the Cabinet for their successful defense of the Super W title this year.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during the presentation at the Civic Centre in Suva on Friday, extended his warmest congratulations to the players for their outstanding performance, highlighting their exceptional talent, dedication, discipline, and unbreakable spirit.

“The team’s remarkable victory in the women’s super-rugby competition for the second time has brought immense pride and joy to the nation.”

Rabuka said Fijiana’s triumph has not only made Fiji proud but has also become an integral part of the country’s sporting legacy and reaffirmed the People’s Coalition Government’s commitment to support and invest in sports across the nation.

“Government aims to establish new sports facilities and create a robust sporting ecosystem to foster the growth and success of talented athletes on the global stage.”

“Their dedication to excellence has been instrumental in achieving remarkable results and nurturing the team’s potential.”

“Each of the thirty-two team members will receive $8,000, with the nine-team officials and it is our hope that this small token of appreciation will boost your morale and help you prepare well for the next season.”

He emphasised the broader significance of this achievement, highlighting the unifying power of sports to transcend boundaries and instill national pride.

“The success of the Fijiana Drua Rugby Team symbolizes the core values of Fijians, including courage, resilience, and an unwavering spirit.”

“I call upon the nation to continue supporting and uplifting athletes, fostering a sporting culture that promotes health, unity, and national pride.”