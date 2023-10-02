Govt to formalise Melanesian settlements

Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, Sakiusa Tubuna, has assured Fijians of Melanesian descendants that the coalition government is working on formalizing all Melanesian settlements.

In a statement released by the Office of the Prime Minister, Tubuna who was part of the occasion creating a way forward for the new era of the Melanesian community in Fiji by launching the project of formalizing Melanesian descendants’ settlement in Fiji.

Tubuna said that the Coalition Government is committed to enhancing the social and economic condition of the Melanesian descendants.

“The government will continue to address the injustice inflicted upon the i-Taukei people in the last decade, and amongst that is the addressing mechanism for the Fijians of Melanesian descendants who have called Fiji their home and have been integrating into different communities throughout Fiji.”

The Assistant Minister has urged the Melanesian descendants to work with the government to address their concerns on land security, community disintegration, livelihood opportunities, and escalating poverty in their communities.

Tubuna said that Melanesian ancestors have contributed significantly to Fiji’s development over the years, and their legacy is intertwined with Fiji’s history at every turn.