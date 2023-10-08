Govt to provide direct support to FCS

The Fiji Cancer Society will receive a boost of direct budget support from the Government in the next financial year.

This was confirmed by the Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya at the launch of Pinktober Month.

“I want to illustrate a vision here with you, let us picture a future where cancer is no longer a major health worry in Fiji. As we kick off Pinktober, let’s remember it’s not about wearing pink; it’s about embracing the idea of awareness and taking control of our bodies.”

Tabuya shared the Ministry’s work in partnership with Ministry of Health in the Sexual Reproductive Health Rights of women, with specific efforts in securing HPV vaccines for teenage girls, self test cervical cancer screening kits and an aggressive communications campaign to raise awareness on these proven steps to reduce breast and cervical cancer statistics in Fiji.

Fiji Cancer Society chief executive Belinda Chan reiterated the call to all Fijians to learn and understand that every individual has the power to change Fiji’s cancer statistics.

“This can become reality through small positive personal actions and lifestyle choices, which can mean losing fewer men and women to cancer, keeping more families together and having more grandparents witness their grandchildren’s achievements.”

Cancer survivor and advocate Miriama Rasova shared her story, emphasizing the importance of making healthy lifestyle choices, specifically pointing out the importance of early detection.

She urged attendees to make use of the cancer screening services provided by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and Fiji Cancer Society, to get screened and be aware of their health status.

With the theme “Awareness into Action”, the Ministry’s National Launch of Pinktober and Fundraiser event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, Minister for Itaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu and his wife Merewai Vasu, Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Agni Deo Singh, members of the diplomatic corps, senior managers from Government Agencies, and representatives of civil society and faith based organizations as well as ACS Old Girls.

Pledges collected from the event will be donated to the Fiji Cancer Society to support their awareness and screening programs as well as support services to cancer patients, their families and survivors.