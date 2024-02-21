Govt’s stance damages our moral authority: Bainimarama

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the Government’s claim that the occupation of foreign territory by Israel is legal—an argument not even advanced by Israel itself—reveals a disturbing truth that Fiji’s voice to the world is hostage to a demented few who are hell-bent on destroying our national reputation.

In a statement, Bainimarama said Fiji’s intervention at the International Court of Justice betrays our legacy as peacekeepers and insults the intelligence of every Fijian.

He said aside from undoing our nation’s long-standing commitment to neutrality, peacekeeping, and the principles of self-determination and decolonization, this action contradicts our firm stance on the rights to independence and statehood, rights we have championed for our Pacific brothers and for all colonial peoples.

“Such a stance not only jeopardizes our role as a neutral peacekeeper but also damages our moral authority to advocate for freedom and self-determination in the future.”

“As Fiji has stood with the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Kiribati, and others in their pursuit of independence, we must ask ourselves: with what credibility will we support the independence of territories like New Caledonia and French Polynesia?”

“We must not be selective in our support for statehood and independence,” he said.

Bainimarama highlighted that our actions today will define our legacy and our ability to lead in the Pacific and beyond.

He said the world should know that the vast majority of Fijians stand on the side of peace.

“That is our national character and that is the spirit in which we offer our service on the frontlines of conflict zones around the world.”