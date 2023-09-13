GPE to fund National Education Summit

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says the National Education Summit scheduled for next week at the Sheraton Resort in Denarau will be funded by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE).

Speaking in Parliament, Radrodro said Fiji is the newest member of the Pacific GPE, a global funding mechanism providing funds to support countries transform their education systems to achieve quality education for all boys and girls.

Radrodro also acknowledged UNICEF who are the Grant Agent for GPE funding for Fiji in facilitating the release of funds to fund the Summit.

He said a wide range of stakeholders have been meeting since May 2023, to put together seven Thematic Areas as the focus areas for a new Fiji Education Policy Framework.

“The Ministry of Education has worked hard to be as inclusive as it could in the pre-summit consultations, working to facilitate public consultation.”

“The response from the public had been overwhelming and encouraging as we look into a future where the people are showing a strong signal that they want to be partners in transforming education in Fiji.”

Radrodro said close to 150 participants are expected to participate in the Summit which includes donors, partners, Government, NGOs, statutory and private organisations.

He said the Summit programme is structured to allow for this wide cross-section of stakeholders to participate and become part of panel discussions and speakers at plenary sessions.

“Transforming education within Fiji’s context, we need to look at what education initiatives that can transform the lives of our students as well as building our education institutions to transform students to excel in their education pursuits and contribute effectively to national development,” Radrodro added.

The National Education Summit will run from 20-23 September.