Green light for Starlink to operate in Fiji

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says that the Ministry of Communication has granted a spectrum licence to Starlink (Fiji) PTE to provide internet services to businesses and customers in Fiji.

The Ministry also said that Telecommunication Authority of Fiji has granted a telecommunication licence to the company.

Kamikamica said this would complement terrestrial connectivity – the evolution of low-earth orbit satellites constellations in providing robust telecommunications services has come as a lifeline for geographically dispersed countries like Fiji.

“With low latency, high speeds and simple plug and play setup, the low-earth orbit satellites are fast becoming the technology of choice for island nations and geographically sparse areas.”

The Deputy Prime Minister said the licensing of Starlink for commercial use is a game changer for Fiji, as it strengthens Fiji’s resilience in providing connectivity during natural disasters.

Kamikamica said this also serves the purpose of the Fiji Government’s efforts in connecting the unconnected population in maritime communities without significant upfront capital costs incurred.

Kamikamica added he looked forward to Starlink and existing telecommunications companies partnering with the Ministry to bridge the digital divide.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
