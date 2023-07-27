Thursday, July 27, 2023
Habosi will not be considered for selection

Fiji Water Flying Fijians winger Vinaya Habosi while on the mend will not be up for selection against Manu Samoa this weekend.

Currently under-going rehabilitation, the star flyer is yet to get full clearance to play with more reviews still on the schedule for the Nadroga-Navosa man.

“Habosi has come back, and he has had his review in France, and we have another review here,” Raiwalui said.

“He is training well and looking very fit and motivated.”

Habosi is currently recovering from surgery after an injury picked up during the Top 14 competition this year.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
