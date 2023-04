St George Illawara Dragons and Fiji Bati winger Mikaele Ravalawa is out of action after only two weeks back in the NRL Premiership.

Ravalawa suffered a hamstring strain in the Round six 20-18 loss to the Gold Coast Titans.

A season plagued by injury, Ravalawa has been hit with a series of injuries since last season, which also saw him ruled out of the Rugby League World Cup for Fiji.

Ravalawa is expected to miss three weeks.