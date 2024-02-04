Sunday, February 4, 2024
Have confidence in Fijian economy, Gavoka urges

The Fijian economy is doing well and we should have confidence in it, says Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Viliame Gavoka.

Speaking to members of the Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry yesterday during their business Forum, Gavoka assured that the Fijian economy has recovered quite dramatically.

“As it turned out in 2019 in terms of GDP, as the Asian Development Bank projects seeks GDP to be at 3.4% in terms of growth in 2024.”

He stated that recovery over the last two years has been supported by the strong recovery of Fiji’s tourism industry.

Gavoka highlighted that tourism numbers have drastically increased over the years and this year they expect to see one million visitors arriving on our shores.

He called on stakeholders to continue to have confidence in the country’s economy and to go out and continue their business as usual as the economy has drastically improved.

A question and answer session was also held between Gavoka, Assistant Minister for Finance Esrom Emmanuel along with members of the chamber.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
