Health Ministry to purchase medical containers

Cabinet has approved the execution of an Exchange of Notes between the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and the Government of Japan for a grant of $2.4 million to the Ministry to purchase two medical containers.

The two medical containers will be used as container clinics to support an integrated model of primary health care, testing and training.

The Ministry’s priority will be to utilise the container clinics in communities to provide integrated services for family health, maternal child health wellness, diabetes, non-communicable diseases and sexually transmitted diseases.

The medical containers will serve as a potential model or pilot to form aspects of future health care provisions.