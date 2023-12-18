Monday, December 18, 2023
Heavy rain alert for parts of Fiji

A heavy rain alert is now in force for the Northern Division, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group, Eastern parts of Viti Levu, Serua, Namosi, Suva, Nausori, Naitasiri and Tailevu.

The Nadi Weather Office in its latest bulletin said an active trough of low pressure lies slow moving over the Northern division and Eastern parts of the Fiji group, with associated cloud and rain affecting the Northern and Eastern parts of the country.

There will be occasional rain heavy at times and few thunderstorms.

Localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low-lying areas and flood prone areas.

A flash flood alert remains in place for flood prone areas, small streams and low-lying crossings of the central eastern division from Navua to Qauia, Rewa and Korovou River, Labasa and Qawa River.

Areas likely to be or already affected are low-lying roads and crossings within the Labasa and Qawa river, especially Dreketilailai, Urata and Boubale crossings.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
