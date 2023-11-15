Heavy rain warning cancelled for most parts of Fiji

The heavy rain warning issued for most parts of the Fiji Group has been cancelled, except for Western Division, Serua, Namosi, Vatulele, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands.

TC Mal was located 90 km south-southwest of Kadavu, and is moving southeast at 15 knots away from the Fiji Group, said the Fiji Meteorological Service.

Conditions over the country are now improving, but some of the warnings are still in place, especially over Vatulele, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands with storm wind warning.

Winds have now eased in the Western Division.

Conditions are likely to ease by later today in areas that are still experiencing the impacts of TC Mal.