Wednesday, November 15, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Heavy rain warning cancelled for most parts of Fiji

The heavy rain warning issued for most parts of the Fiji Group has been cancelled, except for Western Division, Serua, Namosi, Vatulele, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands.

TC Mal was located 90 km south-southwest of Kadavu, and is moving southeast at 15 knots away from the Fiji Group, said the Fiji Meteorological Service.

Conditions over the country are now improving, but some of the warnings are still in place, especially over Vatulele, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands with storm wind warning.

Winds have now eased in the Western Division.

Conditions are likely to ease by later today in areas that are still experiencing the impacts of TC Mal.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Lal calls out Ministers groging at ...

FijiFirst MP Ketan Lal has called for the resignation of senior Gov...
2023 Pacific Games

Team Fiji arrives in Honiara for Pa...

142 Team Fiji athletes and officials landed safely in the Solomon I...
Rugby

Kubu praises Robinson in Simbas def...

Fijian-born Kenyan international Jone Kubu has praised scrum-half B...
News

182 active evacuation centres acros...

As of this morning, 182 evacuation centres have been opened across ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Lal calls out Ministers groging ...

News
FijiFirst ...

Team Fiji arrives in Honiara for...

2023 Pacific Games
142 Team F...

Kubu praises Robinson in Simbas ...

Rugby
Fijian-bor...

182 active evacuation centres ac...

News
As of this...

Not out of the woods yet: Soko

News
The Nation...

Expect delays and cancellations:...

Business
Fiji’s nat...

Popular News

Benson expecting first baby with...

Entertainment
The Pretty...

Fallen trees block sections of m...

News
Some secti...

Fijiana books spot in Paris Olym...

Rugby
Fijiana ha...

Fiji makes flying start in Ocean...

Rugby
The Fiji m...

Eels farewell departing Blake

Rugby
The Parram...

Appeal against acquittal case re...

News
The High C...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Lal calls out Ministers groging at TC Mal brief