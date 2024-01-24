High Court to rule on former SG

The High Court in Suva will deliver its ruling in the case of former-Solicitor-General, Sharvada Sharma this afternoon.

Sharma sought for a judicial review against his termination in 2021.

To date, the case has been deterred nine times, since May 2023.

Sharma took legal action against the then President of Fiji Jioji Konrote, the Judicial Services Commission and the then Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in relation to the termination of his employment in 2021.

Suva lawyer, Jon Apted had argued in court that Sharma’s dismissal was in breach of the relevant provisions of the constitution governing process.

Apted said Sharma was not accorded common law rights to natural justice.

Sharma was suspended by the President in 2021, on the advice of the Judicial Services Commission.

No tribunal inquiry was convened in Sharma’s case.