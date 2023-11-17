HMNZ Manawanui assists in ration delivery

Two containers of food ration supplies are being transported to the Yasawa, Vatulele, and the Mamanuca Group for villages affected by Tropical Cyclone Mal.

New Zealand navy vessel, HMNZ Manawanui departed the Kings Wharf in Suva today for the five-day humanitarian mission.

National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) Director Vasiti Soko has acknowledged the New Zealand Government for assisting the Fiji Government in its response to the recent disaster.

Soko said the vessel is able to assist the Fiji Government in transporting these relief supplies across to our affected population.

She said this is a testament to our deep friendship and Duavata spirit that we as people of the Blue Pacific share.

The Director highlighted that a six-member Government team is also part of the deployment.

“These personnel will travel to conduct Initial Damage Assessments. According to the reports we have received, the team will verify information, and key personnel from critical sectors such as health, infrastructure, and agriculture will assess the sector-specific damage recorded on the ground.”

“This exercise is critical as it will determine the extent of damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Mal to these communities, providing valuable information for our response.”

More than 700 food ration packs will be distributed in these affected islands in the West.

Food ration supplies have also been taken across today for the affected population on Ovalau in the Eastern Division, while another 40 packs will be delivered across to the Northern Division this evening for evacuees from Nabavatu Village in Dreketi who are still being billeted at a designated evacuation centre near the village.

About 100 food ration packs are presently being distributed to affected families in the Central Division.