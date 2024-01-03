Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Home game support is the catalyst: Kuruvoli

Fijian Drua star halfback, Simione Kuruvoli has expressed his deep appreciation for the incredible fan support the team has received, particularly during home games.

Kuruvoli acknowledged that fan backing has been a crucial factor in the team’s success over their initial two seasons.

Celebrating his 25th birthday, the Kadavu native reflected on the special motivation he feels when playing in front of family and friends.

“Playing in front of loved ones gives me a distinct sense of purpose,”

“We have the greatest fans in the world, and their support could really help us win more home games as the season progresses. I’m expecting even larger crowds to cheer us on,” he added.

Beyond acknowledging fan support, Kuruvoli revealed his personal goals for the upcoming season, which include enhancing his communication skills on the field.

He believes that improving in this area will enable him to contribute more effectively to his team’s efforts.

The Drua are scheduled to play seven home games this season, split between Suva and the West, providing ample opportunity for the team to leverage home-ground advantage.

They are eagerly anticipating their first match against the Blues on the 24th of the following month, where the home crowd’s energy will undoubtedly be a key factor.

Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
