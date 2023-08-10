Hosts to feature without Tawake

Host Nadi will feature in the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice-Cream Battle of the Giants without key defender Josua Tawake.

Coach Kamal Swamy confirmed Tawake’s absence, citing work obligations that clash with the tournament dates.

However, while acknowledging Tawake’s significant absence, Swami remains undeterred and optimistic.

“Josua’s absence will certainly be felt, but I have faith in our squad’s resilience and capability to rise to the occasion,” said Swamy.

In preparation for the upcoming challenges, the team has been rigorously training at the Korovuto College grounds and Swami expressed gratitude to the institution for its support.

“The commitment from our young players, combined with the guidance of experienced players, has been commendable.”

“Each team in our pool, including Lautoka, Tailevu Naitasiri and Navua, brings a unique challenge. Those who claim it’s an easy pool are mistaken. Every game will be a test, and our opener against Tailevu promises to be a tough contest.”

Swamy hopes the Nadi community rallies behind the team and his message to fans is clear: “Football success is a journey, with unwavering support and dedication, this team can reach great heights.”

Esy Kool / Star Pools / Ranvis Nadi FC will face Security Systems Management Inc. / Oceania Fiberglass PTE Ltd Tailevu Naitasiri at 8pm.