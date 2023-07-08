Saturday, July 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Huge returns in export of Kava: Tubuna

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna speaks during the Disaster and Climate Risk Calculation training in Suva. Photos courtesy of the Fiji Government.

Kava in Fiji is now one of the significant contributing agricultural commodities to Fiji’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

This has been highlighted by the Assistant Minister for the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna.

Tubuna said Fiji’s kava export value has improved significantly over the years-In the earlier years, value of kava exports ranged from an average $8 million annually to $20 million in 2017.

He said now the exports value of kava is the highest for all agricultural commodities, recording $42 million, two years ago.

“Different players work collaboratively to deliver required outcomes under the agricultural export sector. Kava being an agricultural commodity, its institutional framework still rests under the Ministry of Agriculture.”

“Fiji’s production and marketing of kava is currently bounded by the Biosecurity of Fiji regulations.”

The Assistant Minister thanked take this opportunity to acknowledge PHAMA on the formulation of the “Fiji Kava Standard” which places Fiji in a position to comply with the maximum levels of the Codex General Standard for Contaminants and Toxins in Foods (COdEX/ Stan 193-1995) established by the Codex Alimentarius Commission.

Tubuna said although kava has received Government support over the years, (and I must be frank that it does not receive the same level of support as Sugar or the dalo industries), but Government is committed to “Rebuilding our confidence in our business and productive sectors”.

“Rural and outer island development is one of the priorities for the Coalition Government, and we are committed to bridging the development gap between the rural and urban areas,” Tubuna added

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023-24 National Budget

Budget to increase cane production:...

Minister for Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh says the $49.7 milli...
News

Convicted Achary’s sentencing in Au...

Convicted former Vanuatu National Provident Fund’s (VNPF) General M...
Football

Samoa edge Cook Islands, to seal th...

Samoa edged Cook Islands 2-1 in a dramatic extra time to finish thi...
News

Contact centers to enhance skilled ...

The Government has revealed that it intends to rebuild the country ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Budget to increase cane producti...

2023-24 National Budget
Minister f...

Convicted Achary’s sentencing in...

News
Convicted ...

Samoa edge Cook Islands, to seal...

Football
Samoa edge...

Contact centers to enhance skill...

News
The Govern...

Kaltak receives national honour ...

Football
Former Lau...

Tribunal to investigate Qiliho a...

News
A three-me...

Popular News

Supporters are welfare recipient...

News
The Social...

Hayne sparks up in prison emerge...

NRL
Former Fij...

Not here to impress social media...

Rugby
FIJI Water...

Challenge to find best team star...

Rugby
Fiji Water...

Ravalawa hat-tricks in Dragons&#...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Uru named in Australia A for Ton...

Rugby
Former Fij...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2023-24 National Budget

Budget to increase cane production: Singh