Huge returns in export of Kava: Tubuna

Kava in Fiji is now one of the significant contributing agricultural commodities to Fiji’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

This has been highlighted by the Assistant Minister for the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna.

Tubuna said Fiji’s kava export value has improved significantly over the years-In the earlier years, value of kava exports ranged from an average $8 million annually to $20 million in 2017.

He said now the exports value of kava is the highest for all agricultural commodities, recording $42 million, two years ago.

“Different players work collaboratively to deliver required outcomes under the agricultural export sector. Kava being an agricultural commodity, its institutional framework still rests under the Ministry of Agriculture.”

“Fiji’s production and marketing of kava is currently bounded by the Biosecurity of Fiji regulations.”

The Assistant Minister thanked take this opportunity to acknowledge PHAMA on the formulation of the “Fiji Kava Standard” which places Fiji in a position to comply with the maximum levels of the Codex General Standard for Contaminants and Toxins in Foods (COdEX/ Stan 193-1995) established by the Codex Alimentarius Commission.

Tubuna said although kava has received Government support over the years, (and I must be frank that it does not receive the same level of support as Sugar or the dalo industries), but Government is committed to “Rebuilding our confidence in our business and productive sectors”.

“Rural and outer island development is one of the priorities for the Coalition Government, and we are committed to bridging the development gap between the rural and urban areas,” Tubuna added