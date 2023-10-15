Impressive Begg set to miss IDC final

In-form midfielder Nabil Begg’s dream of playing in his first ever Inter District Championship (IDC) final could be well over as he is out injured.

According to Ba FA, the team physio after a thorough checkup has ruled Begg out of the final.

The youngster was brought down twice in the last 10 minutes of their semifinal clash against Navua and had to be stretchered off the field.

A fitness test will be conducted this morning to see if there is any chance for Begg to be included on the bench for the final.

The RC Manubhai Ba vs Tiger’s Restaurant Lautoka grand finale is scheduled to kick off at 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.