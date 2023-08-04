In a significant move to strengthen Governmental efficiency, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka officially launched an induction workshop for new Permanent Secretaries today.

The event attracted notable figures such as Reverend Dr. William Powell, former ambassadors Joji Kotobalavu and Robin Nair, and various staff from the Public Service Commission and the Ministry of Civil Service.

“We face great challenges,” said Rabuka.

“Many of them are not our fault. Yet we chose to be here, elected to rebuild and restore. We envision a new Fiji, a united nation free from oppression.”

The induction program has been designed to support new Permanent Secretaries in their key leadership roles.

The Public Service Commission is introducing a modern, participatory approach to the training.

This innovative method is seen as an effective way to quickly familiarize new Permanent Secretaries with critical Government policies, programs, and legislation.

Though the new appointees come equipped with vast qualifications, knowledge, skills, and experience, Rabuka emphasized that the success of the Government and its policies heavily depends on their performance.

“The task of creating a united nation requires a combined effort where our civil servants and Permanent Secretaries are central.”

“It is up to you to ensure the government engine, with its 35,000 employees, operates at its maximum capacity.”

Rabuka conveyed his trust in the new appointees, emphasizing their pivotal role in the functioning of the government and its service to the public.

“When something reaches my table, I trust that my Permanent Secretaries have done the research, they have done the right work. We rely heavily on you. Not just the government, but the people too.”

The event marks the beginning of a new journey for the 11 newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and a critical step in optimizing the country’s administrative performance and instilling new hope for a united, progressive Fiji.