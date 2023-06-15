Thursday, June 15, 2023
Injured Roseman ready to return against Glebe Reds

21-year-old Jonathan Roseman is ready to make his return from injury and bolster the Kaiviti Silktails against the Glebe Dirty Reds in Round 12 of the Ron Massey Cup competition on Saturday.

Speaking to FijiLive, the prop said he is fortunate to recover on time from an ankle injury he sustained in Silktails 23-10 win over the Penrith Brothers in Nadi in May.

“I missed playing footy and seeing the boys play from the sidelines kept motivating me that I will come back strong.”

“It was a painful injury but the team physio and doctors kept pushing me so that I am in my best fitness when I resume training.”

“When I got injured, I thought I might be out for the remainder of the season due to the pain that I underwent, but with God’s grace upon me, it took me just a few weeks to recover.”

“We played Reds in the first round and they defeated us but this time we will do our best to beat them. My aim is to run hard and get the win we want because we are lucky to be playing in front of our family, unlike last year when we played in Australia.”

The Silktails will face the Glebe Dirty Reds at 2pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

