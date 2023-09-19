Injuries hit Flying Fijians camp after win

Fiji’s hard fought Rugby World Cup milestone win over Australia has come at a price.

The casuality ward currently includes Josua Tuisova, Jiuta Wainiqolo and Simione Kuruvoli.

However, Flying Fijian Kicking Coach Seremaia Bai said all players were suffering from nothing more than a few niggles and with a two-week break, should be fit for duty before their next match.

“[Josua Tuisova] it’s just slightly roll [his ankle] injury for him, we have a bye week, so it gives more time to recover ,” Bai said.

“But in terms of [the team], all players are just niggling from yesterday’s physicality.”

The Flying Fijians are expected to rest key individuals in the next match against Georgia.