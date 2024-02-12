Inmate’s death sparks rigorous investigation

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga has said that those involved in the recent attack of an inmate at the Naboro Corrections Facility that led to his death, will be taken to task.

“Enough is enough, and that Fiji cannot continue to work like this, abusing its authority.” Turaga said whilst speaking to the media.

Turaga said the Acting Commissioner for the Fiji Corrections Service Salote Panapasa is expected to brief him later today.

However, the Fiji Corrections Service has defended its position and said the 60-year-old man had a known case of cardiomegaly and hypertension.

In the statement, FCS said a board of inquiry has been set to investigate the matter.

FCS said they are saddened by the turn of events.

They said that inmate passed away at the CWM Hospital on Saturday.

“The Fiji Corrections Service is obligated first and foremost to inform the family when the death of an inmate occurs, which has been done.”

“We also have procedures and protocols in place when such an incident occurs and is now conducting its own investigations into the matter,” the statement read.

The Attorney-General has however highlighted that the Fiji Correction Service continue to suffer from a trauma left by the last administration of alleged torture and brutality of people placed under their care.

Turaga said as Minister Responsible for Justice, his team is working to change the mindset of officers serving in Corrections Facilities around the country.

“This does not mean that we encourage or condone these types of behavior.”

“You ought to respect the integrity and dignity of inmates, or you will face consequences. If one is charged with negligence or even a more serious offence of alleged murder, that’s it and there is no other way,” Turaga said.