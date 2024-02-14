Thursday, February 15, 2024
Investigation begins into drug tampering

Serious concerns are being raised after methamphetamine seized in a bust last week was tampered with at the Crimes Office in Totogo Police Station.

This has prompted a Police investigation into the matter.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew confirmed a report has been lodged.

Chew said the Force takes all reports of evidence tampering seriously, and if any officer found to be colluding or aiding those involved in the illicit drug trade will be removed from the force.

The incident is believed to have occurred last Friday.

“Anyone found involved in such activities will face the full legal consequences,” he said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
