Monday, October 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Ireland relish quarterfinal date with All Blacks

Ireland coach Andy Farrell says their quarterfinal date with the All Blacks is “what dreams are made of” after another special night in Paris for his side at the Rugby World Cup.

The world No 1 Irish team destroyed Scotland 36-14 in the French capital on Sunday and confirmed the two quarterfinals from pools A and B, featuring the top-ranked sides in the world in the stacked half of the maligned draw.

Ireland will return to the Stade de France to face Ian Foster’s All Blacks next Sunday and hosts France play the world champions South Africa 24 hours later at the same venue.

This quarterfinal line-up was expected when the pools were drawn nearly three years ago and Irish captain Johnny Sexton bemoaned that it was “unfair” to have the world’s four best sides bunched together in a lopsided draw.

“We are delighted to win the pool. This is where we want to be now in a quarterfinal against the toughest opposition we could get,” Sexton said after their final pool match against the Scots.

“The way the draw was made three years ago, it turned out a bit unfair. It is the hand that we were dealt and we have to be ready for New Zealand next week.”

The Irish have advanced from pool A unbeaten after memorable wins over South Africa and Scotland in Paris.

Their reward for winning their pool is a clash with the All Blacks, who were runners-up in pool B after losing to France in the tournament’s opening match.

“Well, it’s what dreams are made of,” Farrell said.

“As far as a quarterfinal is concerned, it doesn’t get any tougher. The respect we have for New Zealand is through the roof. Hopefully, they have got a bit of respect for us.”

“I think New Zealand are a fantastic side and for little old Ireland to be talked about in the same bracket shows how far we have come as a playing nation.”

Farrell was speaking pitchside after thousands of joyous Irish fans sang another stirring rendition of the chorus to Zombie by the Cranberries, with the players beginning a lap of honour to thank their vivacious supporters in green.

Ireland won their first series against the All Blacks in New Zealand only last year (2-1) and their winning streak hit 17 against the Scots.

The Irish have never progressed beyond the quarterfinals in the previous nine World Cups and the All Blacks, the three-time champions, stand in their way.

The winner would play Wales, Argentina or Japan in the first semifinal in France.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

We were a bit tired, says Raiwalui

Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui says they were a bit tired...
RWC 2023

We failed to execute gameplan: Naya...

Flying Fijians skipper Waisea Nayacalevu admits his sides failure t...
Rugby

Players rewarded for their hardwork...

Kaiviti Silktails head coach Wes Naiqama believes the selection of ...
News

BSP supports remote boarding school...

The Bank of the South Pacific Financial Group Limited is supporting...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

We were a bit tired, says Raiwal...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

We failed to execute gameplan: N...

RWC 2023
Flying Fij...

Players rewarded for their hardw...

Rugby
Kaiviti Si...

BSP supports remote boarding sch...

News
The Bank o...

Prasad defends Amrit’s app...

News
Deputy Pri...

Fiji in close contact with Israe...

News
Prime Mini...

Popular News

Nasinu ready to defend Premier I...

2023 IDC
Nasinu cap...

Cabinet endorses repeal of Dayli...

News
Cabinet ap...

NZ beats Fiji, progresses to sem...

Football
Host natio...

Khan and Prasad to guide Blues a...

2023 IDC
Former Suv...

Guedes out, Alves to return agai...

Rugby
Portugal f...

Nation is with you, Saukuru assu...

Rugby
Minister f...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

We were a bit tired, says Raiwalui