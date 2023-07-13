Thursday, July 13, 2023
Jale achieves FIFA World Cup dream

Photo courtesy: nzfootball.co.nz

New Zealand footballer Grace Jale who shares links to Fiji says Australia and New Zealand being awarded the hosting rights of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is the spark she needed.

Football Fern number 185 said it is a genuine wake up call.

“That time off coincided with the awarding of the hosting rights to New Zealand and Australia, and was the kick in the butt that I needed,” Jale told nzfootball.

“It was like, okay: do or die now. If you’re gonna really chase these dreams, you’re gonna have to believe in yourself and push yourself and reach the potential that everyone said I had when I was younger.”

“The more I thought about it, the more I talked to people that saw the potential in me, I opened my eyes to it finally and decided to really give it a go.”

A two-year journey for the 24-year-old and stellar performances between Wellington Phoenix and New Zealand got her selected in the World Cup squad.

“Coming back in and having to show what I’ve got and actually compete for a position where I thought it was possible this time, having that belief in myself and the coach’s belief in me too was important.”

“Since my first tour back, this World Cup is the dream that I’ve been chasing. And now it’s finally here,” she added.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
