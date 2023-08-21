Japan provides grant for medical containers

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has received a $2.4 million grant from the Government of Japan to procure two medical containers.

The Economic and Social Development Programme Exchange Notes Signing Ceremony took place in Suva today.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong said the partnership embodies the true essence of international cooperation and showcases their shared commitment to fostering economic and social development.

“The generous grant of $2.4 million FJD ($150 Million Yen), extended by the Government of Japan, serves as a testament to their dedication to enhancing the health and well-being of the people of Fiji.”

“The journey leading up to this moment has been marked by the tireless efforts of individuals and entities that have worked diligently to turn our collective vision into a tangible project. “

Dr Fong conveyed that the Ministry of Health acknowledges the contributions of its staff and the support received from various quarters, all of which have paved the way for this transformative initiative.

“The exchange of notes that we celebrate today represents more than a mere formal process; it stands as a significant milestone on our path towards integrated primary healthcare services.”

“The Ministry recognises the need for specialized products and services to implement an integrated model of primary health care, particularly in the northern and central divisions of our beloved nation.”

“The provision of medical containers, accompanied by vital biomedical equipment, training, and installation services from the Government of Japan, will undoubtedly propel our healthcare capabilities to new heights.”

He highlighted the Ministry’s vision remains crystal clear which is to maximise the potential of these products and services to offer a comprehensive spectrum of integrated healthcare services.

“This spectrum encompasses crucial areas such as family health, maternal and child wellness, diabetes management, non-communicable disease prevention, and sexual health services.”

“This project, tightly aligned with our steadfast commitment to a community-based approach, has the potential to serve as a blueprint for the future of healthcare provision in Fiji.”

“Let us not forget the unwavering support of the Government of Japan through the Embassy of Japan in Fiji, which has committed a lump sum to this Grant.”

“This commitment, a testament to their genuine concern for the well-being of our citizens, is not limited to mere financial support. It encompasses a holistic approach that ensures meticulous adherence to project specifications and requirements.”

Additionally, this Grant will facilitate essential site preparations, streamline tender processes, and manage logistical intricacies, all of which are indispensable components of this project’s ultimate success.

“As we embark on this partnership, I am confident that its impact will extend beyond the boundaries of healthcare. It exemplifies the power of collaboration, diplomacy, and international goodwill, transcending barriers to achieve a common goal. Together, we are carving a path towards a future that promises improved healthcare and overall well-being for the people of Fiji.”

He also thanked The Ambassador of Japan in Fiji, Kawakami Fumihiro for his guidance, encouragement, and unwavering commitment that played a pivotal role in bringing Fiji to this remarkable juncture.