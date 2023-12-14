Japanese grant to enhance rural electrification

In a significant development for Fiji’s energy sector, the Government of Fiji, represented by the Permanent Secretary for Finance, Shiri Gounder expressed gratitude to the Government of Japan for a generous grant of $6.8 million.

The grant encompasses various initiatives aimed at enhancing rural electrification and promoting sustainable energy solutions which would be administered through the Asian Development Bank, will fund the Fiji Rural Electrification Support Project.

Projects funded by the grant will include the expansion and upgrading of a mini hydro power facility in Buca village in Vanua Levu, the installation of a solar photovoltaic-based micro-grid with a battery storage system in Tiliva village in Kadavu, and capacity building along with institutional strengthening within the Department of Energy and other energy-related agencies.

Gounder said this would further improve access to electricity through renewable energy is a key priority for the Government. We are grateful to the Government of Japan and ADB for this timely financial support to our energy sector.

He said there are still remote villages and outer islands awaiting connection – The project aims to electrify approximately 190 households, benefiting over 1,000 people.

“The Department of Energy will serve as the Implementing Agency for the project. Two projects were selected based on their readiness and limited expected environmental and social impacts.”

“Under a leasing agreement between the Department of Energy and the respective villages, Buca and Tiliva will be allowed to use the power generation facilities and assume operation and maintenance responsibilities,” he said.