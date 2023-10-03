Jetsetters out to end 20yr IDC drought

Unpredictable Nadi is on a mission to end a 20-year-old drought at this year’s Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) in Suva next week.

The Jetsetters are drawn in a tough Group B with defending champions Suva, last season’s finalist Navua and Rewa.

Coach Kamal Swamy said he has a lot of confidence in his young who are capable of creating upsets at the tournament.

“It’s a very challenging pool. We believe that every team will be competitive.” “I have won the IDC but with a different team but this Nadi team hasn’t won’t the tournament since two decades and that’s a jinx we want to end.”

“We haven’t been winning any tournaments since the last two years but we are confident enough to make a huge surprise at IDC. Players are hungry to win this tournament and we want them show this same hunger when we take the field next week.”

Swamy said the green machine will be banking on youngsters like Eshan Kumar, Tuiba Batiratu, Tevita Ravia, Eneriko Matau, Ratu Tulivou, Vishant Reddy and Mohammed Ayman.

“We accept this challenge and I have faith that my young squad will turn tables around although BOG was not in our favour.”

“Teams might think that Nadi is an upcoming team and I back my team because they are capable enough of giving a hard and good game to the tough teams which we did see in the last four league matches.”

“With young players, you’ve got to have a feel with where they are and they bring in a lot of energy in the team. They are able to build on the set pieces and move the ball fast.”

“They are smart players, they read the game well and particularly, the young ones are exceptional with composure.”

The 2023 Courts IDC will kick start next Tuesday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.