Tuesday, October 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Jetsetters out to end 20yr IDC drought

Unpredictable Nadi is on a mission to end a 20-year-old drought at this year’s Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) in Suva next week.

The Jetsetters are drawn in a tough Group B with defending champions Suva, last season’s finalist Navua and Rewa.

 Coach Kamal Swamy said he has a lot of confidence in his young who are capable of creating upsets at the tournament.

“It’s a very challenging pool. We believe that every team will be competitive.” “I have won the IDC but with a different team but this Nadi team hasn’t won’t the tournament since two decades and that’s a jinx we want to end.”

“We haven’t been winning any tournaments since the last two years but we are confident enough to make a huge surprise at IDC. Players are hungry to win this tournament and we want them show this same hunger when we take the field next week.”

Swamy said the green machine will be banking on youngsters like Eshan Kumar, Tuiba Batiratu, Tevita Ravia, Eneriko Matau, Ratu Tulivou, Vishant Reddy and Mohammed Ayman.

“We accept this challenge and I have faith that my young squad will turn tables around although BOG was not in our favour.”

“Teams might think that Nadi is an upcoming team and I back my team because they are capable enough of giving a hard and good game to the tough teams which we did see in the last four league matches.”

“With young players, you’ve got to have a feel with where they are and they bring in a lot of energy in the team. They are able to build on the set pieces and move the ball fast.”

“They are smart players, they read the game well and particularly, the young ones are exceptional with composure.”

The 2023 Courts IDC will kick start next Tuesday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Male names five debutants for WXV 3...

Vodafone Fijiana 15s Head Coach Inoke Male has named five debutants...
Rugby

Guedes out, Alves to return against...

Portugal fullback Nuno Sousa Guedes will not be available for their...
News

Acting DPP to be appointed tomorrow...

The Fiji Government will announce the new Acting Director of Public...
News

Rt Toganivalu had shown great promi...

Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu Kepa has sent her condo...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Male names five debutants for WX...

Rugby
Vodafone F...

Guedes out, Alves to return agai...

Rugby
Portugal f...

Acting DPP to be appointed tomor...

News
The Fiji G...

Rt Toganivalu had shown great pr...

News
Marama Bal...

Rt Toganivalu will be laid to re...

News
The family...

Tawake, Arei return from short b...

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

Popular News

4 in every 5 children face viole...

News
Four out o...

Fijian duo named in Wallaroos fo...

Rugby
Fijians Se...

Two test matches aligned for Jun...

Rugby
Vodafone J...

Fiji FA to reward gallant Junior...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Lemeki replaces Masirewa for Sam...

Rugby
Versatile ...

2022 finalists drawn in same IDC...

2023 IDC
Last seaso...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Male names five debutants for WXV 3