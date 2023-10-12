Thursday, October 12, 2023
Judgement in Bainimarama, Qiliho trial today

Magistrate Seini Puamau will deliver her judgment in the trial of former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho today.

Both the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the defence counsel were given time till last Friday to file their written submissions.

The matter will be called at 3pm.

Bainimarama is charged with a count of attempt to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho is charged with a count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that Bainimarama sometime in July 2020 as the Prime Minister directed the Police Commissioner to stop the investigation into a police complaint, in the abuse of the authority of his office, which was an arbitrary act prejudicial to the rights of the University of the South Pacific which is the complainant.

It is alleged that Qiliho on the 15th of July 2020 as the Police Commissioner directed the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department, Serupepeli Neiko and Inspector Reshmi Dass to stop investigations into the police complaint by the USP, in the abuse of the authority of his office, which was arbitrary act of prejudicial to the rights to USP.

Bainimarama and Qiliho are represented by R Patel Lawyers Devanesh Sharma and Gul Fatima, while DPP lawyer Nimisha Shankar was representing the State.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
