The Junior Kulas will face arch rivals New Zealand in the grand final of the OFC U16 Women’s Championship in Tahiti on Wednesday.

The Angeline Chua coached side overcame host nation Tahiti 5-4 after penalties in the first semifinal while New Zealand overpowered Tonga 7-0.

Fiji in New Zealand clash in group stage playoff earlier on where the Kiwis prevailed 4-1.

The final kicks off at 4.45pm (Fiji Time).