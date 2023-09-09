Saturday, September 9, 2023
Justice Temo assumes role as Acting President

In accordance with the provisions outlined in Section 88 of the Constitution of the Republic of Fiji, Justice Salesi Temo, the Acting Chief Justice of Fiji, will undertake the responsibilities of the President and Head of State during the absence of His Excellency the President from the nation.

This esteemed duty will be discharged by Justice Temo from 6 September 2023, to 15 September 2023.

Justice Salesi Temo, who was appointed as Acting Chief Justice of Fiji on January 30, 2023, brings to this temporary role a wealth of experience, having served in the Fiji judiciary for more than 25 years.

His dedication to upholding the principles of justice and the rule of law underscores his qualifications for this significant role.

During this period, Justice Temo will serve as the ceremonial head of state, representing Fiji at various official events, ceremonies, and functions.

This responsibility includes overseeing and upholding the dignity, values, and protocols associated with the office of the President.

Fiji’s constitutional framework allows for the seamless transition of duties to ensure the continued smooth functioning of the government and the nation’s representation on the international stage during any absence of the President.

Justice Temo’s appointment as Acting President and Head of State highlights the nation’s commitment to constitutional principles and the maintenance of its democratic processes.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
