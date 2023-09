Three juveniles have been remanded till 22 September for their involvement in an aggravated robbery case involving a 14-year-old student.

The three were produced in the Nasinu Magistrates Court yesterday charged with aggravated robbery.

The alleged incident took place on the morning of the 5th of September.

The victim was walking along the Kings Road when he was assaulted and robbed by the three accused aged 16 and 15 years of mobile phone and cash.