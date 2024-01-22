Monday, January 22, 2024
601 ad
Kaka cheers on Fijiana for Perth 7s

New Zealand 7s sensation, Shiray Kaka has extended her best wishes to Fijiana for the Perth 7s in Australia this week.

Kaka, who was in Fiji competing with the Matakesi team, a development squad for the All Blacks 7s claimed victory at the Coral Coast 7s tournament, where they faced Fijiana’s shadow team Mt Masada in the finals.

Kaka praised the Mt Masada squad, saying,”We won against some of the Fijiana girls, which has been amazing. They’re a really good team, and we wish them all the best for Perth.”

Her admiration for the tournament and her opponents was evident as she expressed her fondness for the Coral Coast 7s, thanking Fiji for hosting such a vibrant event.

Kaka also shared a light-hearted take on the Fijian approach to rugby on her social media, humorously noting that the local style of play includes what she calls ‘Fiji time’ tackles.

“Oh, the tackles, everyone is on Fiji time, so you know, you pass the ball, Fiji time and then the late tackle comes in. So I know now, I’ll do better,” she commented.

Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
