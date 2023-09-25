Kaloumaira appointed FBC Chair

Former Fiji TV Chairman Isoa Kaloumaira has been appointed the new chairperson of Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited.

He replaces businessman Ajay Bhai Amrit who has been appointed Fiji’s High Commissioner to Australia.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary for Civil Service and Public Enterprise, Parmesh Chand said Kaloumaira’s extensive experience in directorial roles and his prestigious executive background.

Chand said during Amrit’s tenure as Chairperson, FBC achieved remarkable milestones in its financial performance within a remarkably short period of time.

He said one notable accomplishment during Amrit’s leadership was the significant reduction in staff turnover, which decreased from an annual rate of 18 percent in previous years to 12 percent in 2023 year-to-date.

Chand said Amrit and the Board made a significant contribution by reducing the government PSB fee by 40 percent, resulting in annual savings of over $4 million for taxpayers and citizens alike.

He added, this success has positioned the company on a trajectory toward establishing a self-sustaining commercial operation while continuing to fulfill its Public Service Broadcasting obligations.