Kalounivale handed three match suspension

Fiji-born Black Ferns tight-head prop Tanya Kalounivale has received three match suspension from World Rugby.

Kalounivale received a citing in New Zealand’s match against USA on the final day of the World Rugby Pacific Four Series on 14 July.

The New Zealand replacement appeared before an independent judicial committee on Tuesday, for an offence contrary to Law 9.13 (dangerous tackle).

The Independent Disciplinary Committee was chaired by Brenda Heather-Latu, joined by panel members John Langford and Leon Lloyd.

The Committee, having considered the player’s submissions and reviewed all available evidence, found that the red card threshold had been met and that the citing was upheld.

The Committee noted that the offence carries a mandatory mid-range sanction (six matches) and having considered the mitigating factors reduced the sanction by the maximum mitigation of 50 per cent. The final sanction is three matches as follows:

According to World Rugby the player intends to apply to take part in the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme to substitute the final match of the sanction for a coaching intervention aimed at modifying specific techniques and technical issues that contributed to the foul play.