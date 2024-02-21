Thursday, February 22, 2024
Kamikamica refutes Kava exports halt claims

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica has unequivocally refuted claims about temporary suspension of Kava exports from Fiji.

While responding to a Radio New Zealand report which claimed that there are suggestions to a halt in Kava exports, following the discovery of illicit drugs in Kava packs, Kamikamica said the reporting is both unfounded and inaccurate.

He emphasised that the two issues are separate and attempts to link it is irresponsible.

Kamikamica said the Acting Chief Executive of the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji (CAAF) has also confirmed that CAAF has not issued any directive to halt Kava exports as well.

“While we are committed to combating illicit drugs, this in no way undermines the integrity of our exports, especially Kava exports from Fiji, which goes through several layers of checks by the industry and the competent authorities in Fiji.”

“The respective authorities are diligently carrying out their responsibilities to maintain the highest standards of product safety and security,” Kamikamica said.

He has urged all stakeholders to refrain from spreading misinformation and encouraged the public to only listen to official source of information and contact the Ministry if further clarifications are needed.

Kamikamica said the Ministry remains committed to supporting Fiji’s Kava industry and ensuring the continued success of our agricultural exports.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist

