Saturday, February 3, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Karawalevu starts for Waratahs

Exciting prospect, Vuate Karawalevu will make his debut for the Waratahs in their Super Rugby trial match against the Rebels in Melbourne today.

The former Fiji Bati rep starts on the right wing for New South Wales and Langi Gleeson, who shares links to Fiji is at Number 8 while  Mesulame Kunavula and Mark Nawaqanitawase have not been included.

The Rebels on the other hand have named Fijian flyer Filipo Daugunu on their right wing while former Marist Brothers High School student Angelo Smith is in the reserves.

Test due Carter Gordon and Andrew Kellaway headline the Rebels backline that includes former All Black Matt Proctor,

Taniela Tupou will come off the bench, with the front-row still stacked with experience that includes Matt Gibbon, Jordan Uelese and Sam Talakai.

Darby Lancaster will also start in the reserves after starring at the Perth SVNS.

For the Waratahs, there are eight Wallabies named in the starting side.

Angus Bell, Dave Porecki and Harry Johnson-Holmes make up a full-strength front row, joined by Jed Holloway and Hugh Sinclair.

Hard-hitting duo Lachie Swinton and Gleeson form the back-row alongside Ned Slack-Smith whilst the centres duo of Lalakai Foketi and Izaia Perese starred for the Wallabies.

Junior Wallabies skipper Teddy Wilson joins Tane Edmed in the halves whilst Joey Walton moves to fullback after strong performances in training.

Rebels: (1-15) Matt Gibbon, Jordan Uelese, Sam Talakai, Josh Canham, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Josh Kemeny, Brad Wilkin, Vaiolini Ekusai, James Tuttle, Carter Gordon, Glen Vaihu, David Feliuai, Matt Proctor, Filipo Daugunu, Andrew Kellaway.

Replacements: Ethan Dobbins, Isaac Kailea, Taniela Tupou, Angelo Smith, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Jack Maunder, Jake Strachan, Lukas Ripley, Mason Gordon, David Vaihu, Darby Lancaster, Daniel Maiaa, Timma Faingaanuku, Rob Leota, Kohan Herbert, Nick Jooste.

Waratahs (1-15): Angus Bell, David Porecki, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Jed Holloway, Hugh Sinclair, Lachie Swinton, Ned Slack-Smith, Langi Gleeson, Teddy Wilson, Tane Edmed, Triston Reilly, Lalakai Foketi, Izaia Perese, Vuate Karawalevu, Joey Walton.

Replacements: Theo Fourie, Hayden Thompson-Stringer, Daniel Botha, Miles Amatosero, Charlie Gamble/Ben Di Staso, Tom Goddard, Jack Bowen, Mosese Tuipulotu, Harry Wilson, Archie Saunders, Matt Komolafe, Sam Thomson, Sione Misiloi.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Prasad labels Koya’s statemen...

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Pra...
News

NDP must avoid lengthy plans of pas...

Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube says the execution of any Nationa...
Entertainment

Usher to pay homage to R&B musi...

Usher is sharing more details about how and why he's giving R&B...
Entertainment

Actor and model Poonam Panday dies

Bollywood actor and model Poonam Pandey has died at just 32 from ce...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Prasad labels Koya’s state...

News
Deputy Pri...

NDP must avoid lengthy plans of ...

News
Unity Fiji...

Usher to pay homage to R&B m...

Entertainment
Usher is s...

Actor and model Poonam Panday di...

Entertainment
Bollywood ...

Neville to lead Brumbies charge ...

Rugby
The ACT Br...

Vunivalu, Uru to start for Reds

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Popular News

Fiji signs cooperation deal with...

News
Acting Pri...

$1.3m worth of damages by home f...

News
There have...

Savusavu woman charged with rape...

News
A 45-year-...

Jankowski completes OFC pro lice...

Football
Fiji Footb...

New classrooms, facilities for N...

News
Around 1,2...

Suva FA strat plan focuses on de...

Football
The Suva F...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

2024 Fijian Drua vs ACT Brumbies (Pre-Season Match)