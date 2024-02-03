Karawalevu starts for Waratahs

Exciting prospect, Vuate Karawalevu will make his debut for the Waratahs in their Super Rugby trial match against the Rebels in Melbourne today.

The former Fiji Bati rep starts on the right wing for New South Wales and Langi Gleeson, who shares links to Fiji is at Number 8 while Mesulame Kunavula and Mark Nawaqanitawase have not been included.

The Rebels on the other hand have named Fijian flyer Filipo Daugunu on their right wing while former Marist Brothers High School student Angelo Smith is in the reserves.

Test due Carter Gordon and Andrew Kellaway headline the Rebels backline that includes former All Black Matt Proctor,

Taniela Tupou will come off the bench, with the front-row still stacked with experience that includes Matt Gibbon, Jordan Uelese and Sam Talakai.

Darby Lancaster will also start in the reserves after starring at the Perth SVNS.

For the Waratahs, there are eight Wallabies named in the starting side.

Angus Bell, Dave Porecki and Harry Johnson-Holmes make up a full-strength front row, joined by Jed Holloway and Hugh Sinclair.

Hard-hitting duo Lachie Swinton and Gleeson form the back-row alongside Ned Slack-Smith whilst the centres duo of Lalakai Foketi and Izaia Perese starred for the Wallabies.

Junior Wallabies skipper Teddy Wilson joins Tane Edmed in the halves whilst Joey Walton moves to fullback after strong performances in training.

Rebels: (1-15) Matt Gibbon, Jordan Uelese, Sam Talakai, Josh Canham, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Josh Kemeny, Brad Wilkin, Vaiolini Ekusai, James Tuttle, Carter Gordon, Glen Vaihu, David Feliuai, Matt Proctor, Filipo Daugunu, Andrew Kellaway.

Replacements: Ethan Dobbins, Isaac Kailea, Taniela Tupou, Angelo Smith, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Jack Maunder, Jake Strachan, Lukas Ripley, Mason Gordon, David Vaihu, Darby Lancaster, Daniel Maiaa, Timma Faingaanuku, Rob Leota, Kohan Herbert, Nick Jooste.

Waratahs (1-15): Angus Bell, David Porecki, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Jed Holloway, Hugh Sinclair, Lachie Swinton, Ned Slack-Smith, Langi Gleeson, Teddy Wilson, Tane Edmed, Triston Reilly, Lalakai Foketi, Izaia Perese, Vuate Karawalevu, Joey Walton.

Replacements: Theo Fourie, Hayden Thompson-Stringer, Daniel Botha, Miles Amatosero, Charlie Gamble/Ben Di Staso, Tom Goddard, Jack Bowen, Mosese Tuipulotu, Harry Wilson, Archie Saunders, Matt Komolafe, Sam Thomson, Sione Misiloi.