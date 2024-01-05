Friday, January 5, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Keteca re-signs with Kaiviti Silktails

Jeremaia Keteca, has re-signed with the Kaiviti Silktails ahead of the 2024 season.

His commitment to the team was warmly welcomed, especially by Head Coach Wes Naiqama, who lauded Keteca’s development and work ethic.

“I am extremely excited about Jeremaia’s development over the last 12 months,” he said.

Despite the competition from experienced backrowers and starting on an EDP Contract, Keteca’s dedication and consistent performance at training earned him his debut in Round 11.

“His professionalism and consistency at training each day got him rewarded, and he has been a standout in pre-season so far,” Naiqama added.

For the 2024 season, Keteca will be partnered with S & P Investments as the Silktails prepare to enter the NSW Jersey Flegg Cup.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Rowati on the path to become first ...

Tavaita Rowati is eyeing the role of the first-ever female coach fo...
News

Children in schools, no birth certi...

Government is concerned with the number of children who are in scho...
Football

35-member Kulas squad gear camp

In preparation for the upcoming Olympics Qualifiers in Samoa this F...
News

Restore 18pc FNPF contribution: Min...

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations i...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Rowati on the path to become fir...

Rugby
Tavaita Ro...

Children in schools, no birth ce...

News
Government...

35-member Kulas squad gear camp

Football
In prepara...

Restore 18pc FNPF contribution: ...

News
The Minist...

New voter cards or replacements ...

News
The Fijian...

Chaudhry takes a swipe at Tabuya...

News
Th...

Popular News

Reddy Group founder passes away

News
Yanktesh P...

Be wary of imposters, LTA warns ...

News
The Land T...

8 hotel and resort projects unde...

News
Fiji’s tou...

Restore 18pc FNPF contribution: ...

News
The Minist...

Botia named in Team of the Year

Rugby
Flying Fij...

New legislative reforms for Parl...

News
Government...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Ro Filipe Tuisawau’s Press Conference