Keteca re-signs with Kaiviti Silktails

Jeremaia Keteca, has re-signed with the Kaiviti Silktails ahead of the 2024 season.

His commitment to the team was warmly welcomed, especially by Head Coach Wes Naiqama, who lauded Keteca’s development and work ethic.

“I am extremely excited about Jeremaia’s development over the last 12 months,” he said.

Despite the competition from experienced backrowers and starting on an EDP Contract, Keteca’s dedication and consistent performance at training earned him his debut in Round 11.

“His professionalism and consistency at training each day got him rewarded, and he has been a standout in pre-season so far,” Naiqama added.

For the 2024 season, Keteca will be partnered with S & P Investments as the Silktails prepare to enter the NSW Jersey Flegg Cup.