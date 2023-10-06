Friday, October 6, 2023
Khan and Prasad to guide Blues at IDC

Former Suva coach Babs Khan has joined Lautoka football’s coaching panel for the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) in Suva next week.

Lautoka boss Shalendra Prasad confirmed to FijiLive that Khan will assist interim coach Anginesh Prasad at the tournament next week.

The duo will be replacing former coach Ronil Kumar, who was stood down on Wednesday due to some internal association matters alongside defender Afraz Ali.

In addition, Prasad said school teachers Timoci Seru and Shivam Raj will continue to assist the Blues at the tournament after helping former coach Ronil Kumar at the Digicel Fiji Premier League games, Fiji FACT and BOG last month.

While the Blues are out to end their four-year jinx, Prasad said they will be banking on the illustrious experience of Khan, who helped Suva win the Fiji FACT and IDC last year and mentored the Whites to reach their first-ever Oceania Champions League final in May this year.

The Sugar City boys have also secured a major $25,000 sponsorship from Tigers Restaurant in preparation for the tournament next week.

Lautoka is drawn in Group A with BOG champs Labasa, neighbours Ba and Tailevu Naitasiri.

The side opens its campaign against the Babasiga Lions at 7.30pm on Tuesday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Lautoka FC: Epeli Vunibola, Epeli Leiroti, Zibraaz Sahib, Ratu Rusiate Votuwaqewaqe, Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Maciu Tuinuku, Aporosa Yada, Junior Dekedeke, Prashant Kumar, Edward Justin, Ilimotama Jese, Kishan Sami, Navneel Nand, Sairusi Nalaubu, Saula Waqa, Atonio Tuivuna, Sterling Vasconcellos, Usman Omede, Poasa Bainivalu, Sakaraia Naisua, Joela Biuvanua, Senirusi Bokini.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
