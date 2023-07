Former Tavua coach Mohammed Ashif Khan has been appointed Ba’s interim coach as Imdad Ali has stepped down following the team’s recent performances in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

Ba football association vice-president Zaim Ali told FijiLive Khan has been assisting Ba since the resumption of the DFPL.

Ali said Khan will guide the side in the remaining league games and the Battle of the Giants tournament next month in Nadi.

Meanwhile, Ba will take on Nadroga in Round 12 of DFPL this week.